Tragic Saltney toddler Malaki Boadu ‘would brighten up your day instantly’

“IF you were feeling down and you saw Malaki with his sparkling eyes and big smile it would just brighten up your day instantly. He was a dream.”

These are the words of Patsy Liversage, 65, who has known the family of tragic Saltney tot Malaki Boadu for more than 10 years.

She is one of many friends and neighbours who have rallied around

Tasha Hughes since her two-year-old son died last week when a fireplace fell on him.

Fundraising pages have been set up, collection tins have been places in local shops and fundraising events have been arranged. To date, more than £4,500 has been raised.

Patsy, who has been involved in the Saltney community for 40 years, had her hair shaved off on Friday, collecting more than £350 for the Hughes family.

“Tasha shouldn’t have to bear the burden of this alone,” she said. “We all put our heads together and decided to raise as much as possible for her and her family, to at least take away the financial burden while she tries to deal with this tragedy.

“Everyone is really rallying around to help. It’s such a tragic thing to have happened.

“His mum has two other sons and she was at college, training to be a beautician.

“She’s just passed her exams and wanted to make a better future for her children.”

Patsy added: “It’s a huge loss to everyone. All we can do is try to be there for them and support them. I’m glad I could play some part in it and help.”

The fatal incident happened at about 8.30am last Monday at an address in Salisbury Avenue, Saltney.

Police and paramedics from North Wales and North West ambulance services attended the scene and Malaki was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital, but died as a result of his injuries.

The family have been inundated with messages of condolence.

One of the fundraising pages, started by Saltney town councillor and family friend Shelly Streeter, has now collected more than £2,600, while a second page has raised more than £1,700.

Patsy said a memorial event has been arranged at Saltney Methodist Church between 5pm and 7pm on Wednesday.

A pre-planned fundraising event for the To Lend a Helping Hand charity at Saltney Tavern at 6pm on Saturday, November 12, will now also be in aid of Malaki’s family.

Malaki was at his grandmother’s house in Salisbury Avenue, Saltney, when the tragedy occurred at about 8.30am on September 12.

An inquest into his death was opened in Ruthin yesterday by Nicola Jones, assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, who said Malaki had been identified by his mother, Natasha Hughes.

The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.