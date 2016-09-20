Wrexham man brandished knife at neighbour during a row

A WREXHAM man went to the home of a neighbour armed with a kitchen knife.

At one stage Declan John Rogers, 24, brandished the knife in the woman’s home, Mold Crown Court was told yesterday.

Rogers, also known as Skimmings, of Russell Grove in Acton, was jailed for a total of 16 months after he admitted affray and possessing the knife on July 25 which put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence for an earlier charge of assault.

Judge Geraint Walters told Rogers: “You need to understand offences involving knives are always treated seriously by the courts. There is an obvious reason for that.

“When knives are taken to scenes of an altercation, there is no knowing where it might all end.”

The judge said the potential for serious harm was ever present.

“That is the reason why the courts have said over and over again that those who carry knives, particularly to the scene of confrontation, have to accept that it is a serious matter.

“People who are angry, intent on confrontation and who have knives, there is no knowing where it may all end.

“Fortunately, all you did here was brandish it, but the consequences could have been much worse, in temper.”

The judge said Rogers had no justification in going to the house even if he felt that he had been wronged.

Having got himself “wound up” he went to the house and the occupants of the house locked themselves in a room until he calmed down.

Rogers was also in breach of a suspended prison sentence for an earlier domestic assault.

The judge said Rogers had a poor record for someone who was aged 24.

Barrister Michael Whitty, prosecuting, said a female neighbour and a male friend had been to Rogers’ home that day and asked if he had taken something from her home.

He denied it and they left but 10 minutes later he was at their home with a knife saying: “If you are going to ring the police, I will give you a reason to ring them.”

Rogers went into the house with a large kitchen knife. He was shouting, appeared angry and was said to have been making stabbing motions at one stage.

The victims were able to shut themselves in a room while he calmed down.

He later ran to a window and said he would return “with a gang of lads”.

Ceri Evans, defending, said her client had mental health difficulties. He was realistic and appreciated the seriousness of the offence.

She said Rogers and his neighbour had been on good terms.

His offending was triggered by a visit to his home by her and her friend, who was bigger than him, and he was accused of something he had not done.

“He felt he had been intimidated in his own home,” she said.

Her client was not someone who normally carried knives but when he was at home on his own he became anxious, emotional and began to reflect on what had happened.

He picked up the knife and went to the neighbour’s home but the incident was over very quickly. He left with his girlfriend when told to do so, and no damage or injury was caused.

His girlfriend was standing by him. She was planning to move away and on his release he would join her and make a fresh start, said Miss Evans.