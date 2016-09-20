 ad

Fire involving two cars parked on driveway in Flint being treated as arson

Published date: 20 September 2016 |
Published by: Owen Evans
TWO cars were set alight on a driveway in a suspected arson attack.

Emergency services were called to Northop Road, Flint, after reports of two cars being on fire at around 6.49am.

One fire crew from Holywell attended the scene and used two hose reels and two breathing apparatus to deal with the fire.

It was out by 7.32am.

North Wales Police, who closed the road for more than an hour due to the fire, said the incident was being treated as arson.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting reference U143346.

