Prison for Mold pensioner who ruined life of young victim

A pensioner has been jailed for 12 years for historic sex offences against a little girl.

Mold Crown Court heard how his offending had ruined the life of the victim, now an adult. She had even considered suicide at one stage because of her experiences.

Gary Hopkins, 74, of Bromfield Park in Mold, must also serve an additional two years on licence – officially making it a 14-year sentence.

In August he denied three specimen charges of indecency with a child, and two charges of indecent assault, dating back to the 1990s but was convicted.

The judge, the recorder Gregg Bull QC, ordered him to register for life as a sex offender. An indefinite sexual harm prevention order was also made.

He told Hopkins: “You ruined her life. She has still not recovered from what you did to her.”

The offending went on for some three years when she was very young.

“In my judgement, you knew that she was a lonely, vulnerable child. You began to groom her for sexual favours,” he said.

He told her that what they were doing was their secret and she was not to tell anyone.

The judge told him that during the course of the trial he had shown no remorse.

“I must say that I noticed during the trial, for much of her evidence, you had a smirk on your face.

“Whether that was a nervous smirk or done to intimidate her, I do not know,” he said.

There was a huge disparity in their ages and what he had done had a dreadful effect on the victim.

The victim told the jury how the defendant would abuse her as a child.

He would pay her small amounts of money to do things sexually to him, she said.

Miss Pope read a victim impact statement in which she said it had a significant effect upon her and that she had considered killing herself at one stage.

She had turned to alcohol to try to block out what happened to her, starting to drink at the age of 12.

The victim had been admitted to hospital on several occasions and she suffered from depression.

She struggled to put into words the true effect of the offences upon her.

Hopkins claimed no such thing had ever happened.

John Hedgecoe, defending, said his client denied all allegations during the trial.

He stressed his client was a man of no previous convictions.

The offences were a long time ago and he had not offended before or since.

The court should take into account his age and health, but his client appreciated he was to receive a lengthy sentence, he said.

He was going to find it extremely difficult to cope in custody.

“It is very much going to be a life-changing experience for him,” said Mr Hedgecoe.