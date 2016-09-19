'Wars of the Roses' returned to Holt Castle

THE ‘Wars of the Roses’ came to Wrexham at the weekend.

History fans enjoyed a return to the 15th century at the weekend, as Sir William Stanley’s Household and The Montgomery Levy brought soldiers from the Wars of the Roses to a free event at Holt Castle.

On Saturday and Sunday re-enactors presented life and war in the 1400s as part of ‘Holt Castle: 15C War of the Roses’.

Arms and armour used by soldiers in the Wars of the Roses were on display throughout both days, as well as medieval crafts.

Crafts and trade demonstrations included metalwork, leatherwork, carpentry, clothes-making and cookery, with living history demonstrations held by History Matters.

Visitors also had the chance to learn more about the role played by the neighbouring River Dee in transport and trade, with medieval boating and fishing displays.

Other hands-on activities included calligraphy, quern stone flour milling and rush light making.

As well as soldiers, the event also gave an insight into the household and guards of Sir William Stanley, an English knight who made the castle his home in 1484.

Sir William was made Chief Justice for North Wales in 1483 by King Richard III, and was also gifted lands in Wales, leading to him taking residence at Holt.

He initially supported King Richard during the Wars of the Roses, but in 1485, Sir William switched sides and joined the Lancastrians, led by Henry Tudor.

He helped them to secure a decisive victory at the Battle of Bosworth Fields, leading to the coronation of Henry Tudor as Henry VII and beginning the age of the Tudors.

Sir William was arrested in 1495 following allegations of treason, and following his arrest Holt Castle was visited by King Henry VII..