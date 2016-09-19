 ad

Woman pushed against wall in Mold as youths attempted to rob her

Published date: 19 September 2016 |
Published by: David Humphreys
A WOMAN was pushed up against a wall when two youths attempted to rob from her. 

North Wales Police are appealing for information after two youths approached a woman on Wednesday September 14 between 9.10pm and 9.30pm along an alleyway between Pwll Glas and Ash Grove which borders the Mold Community Hospital. 

The victim was pushed against a wall but not  seriously hurt. 

The offenders made off emptied handed in the direction of Ash Grove. 

DC Rachel Roberts at Mold CID said: “ I am appealing  for witnesses to the incident or anyone with information to come forward. 

“Call 101 quoting reference RC16140279.”

