Woman pushed against wall in Mold as youths attempted to rob her

A WOMAN was pushed up against a wall when two youths attempted to rob from her.

North Wales Police are appealing for information after two youths approached a woman on Wednesday September 14 between 9.10pm and 9.30pm along an alleyway between Pwll Glas and Ash Grove which borders the Mold Community Hospital.

The victim was pushed against a wall but not seriously hurt.

The offenders made off emptied handed in the direction of Ash Grove.

DC Rachel Roberts at Mold CID said: “ I am appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone with information to come forward.

“Call 101 quoting reference RC16140279.”