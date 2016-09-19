Residents in Wrexham's 'forgotten village' calling on promised play area to be delivered

Residents in Wrexham’s “forgotten village” have called on the council to deliver the play area their children were promised.

Parents in Penley say they are sick of waiting for Morris Homes to stick to their side of the deal after being given permission to build the huge Penmere Park development near the Maelor School, and are being supported by their AM, Ken Skates.

Villagers say Wrexham Council isn’t doing enough to make the company honour their pledge – one of a number of complaints they have against the authority.

Local mums Jenny Miller and Emma Oulton say residents have battled for years to improve their park in Penley, including campaigner Sherine Jones decorating a float for the Ellesmere Festival to raise funds and organising a raffle at the village’s Rainbow Centre.

Ms Miller said: “We feel we have been misled. Morris Homes stated that they would incorporate a new children’s play area into the estate, but this appears to have been forgotten about.

“Despite many years of complaining to our local councillor, Lloyd Kenyon, nothing has been done for the children in the area. Children have a right have a safe area to play and socialise, but as usual Penley is the forgotten village.”

Ms Oulton, 27, said she planned to stand in May’s Wrexham Council elections to fight for people of Penley and its surrounding communities.

She said: “I’m disgusted our ever-growing village isn’t getting a much-needed play area any time soon. I have seen first-hand the hard work and dedication that some of our residents have put in over the years to campaign and raise money, yet neither the council nor Morris Homes have put anything in place or given us any reassurance.

“I would like to officially state my intentions to challenge for the seat as councillor in May 2017. I want to let the residents of communities like Penley, Hanmer and Overton know that someone is standing on their side and fighting for the same things as them.

“I know a lot of residents feel like we are the forgotten villages – my intentions are to change this, make our communities better and work alongside the residents to better their lives and the environment that we all live in.”

Mr Skates, Welsh Labour AM for Clwyd South, said: “The play area the people of Penley were promised is one of a number of important local issues I have taken up for them.

“It’s time for Morris Homes to stick to their side of the deal.

“I have contacted Wrexham Council over this and hope they will ensure this play park becomes a reality in the very near future.”

In the council’s response to Mr Skates, head of planning Lawrence Isted confirmed that one of the conditions of the Penmere Park development being approved “requires the provision within the open space area of a toddlers’ play area and additional formal play equipment within a timescale to be agreed with the local planning authority”.

Mr Isted continued: “Morris Homes have been asked to provide details of the play equipment that will be installed so that the council can determine if it will be of an acceptable standard.

“To date these details have not been forthcoming. I have contacted Morris Homes restating my request for these details to be submitted. I hope this matter will be will be resolved in the near future.”