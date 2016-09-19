Thousands across Wrexham and Flintshire left without water after mains burst

THOUSANDS of properties across Wrexham and Flintshire have been left with no water or low pressure today following a mains burst.

Dee Valley Water has said that homes across Flintshire and Wrexham are affected after a leak on a water main in the Alyn Water area, with homes in Penyffordd, Llay, Hope, Caergwrle, Gwersyllt, Bradley, Summerhill, Rhosrobin and Higher Kinnerton all understood to be affected by the leak, which was reported shortly before 9am.

A map indicator on the supplier’s website indicates that there may be problems from as far south as Coedpoeth all the way up to Connah’s Quay.

A statement on the company’s website reads: “Customers living in Penyffordd, Penymynydd, Hope, Caergwrle and Llay and the surrounding areas who are experiencing no water or poor pressure, this is due to a water mains burst. Our engineers are in the process of locating the leak.

“Once located water should return to parts of the network. We apologise for any inconvenience caused but we are using all our resources to return supplies as quickly as possible.”