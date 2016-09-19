Veterans in Mold scaling new heights to help good cause

ARMED forces veterans are working to raise money for those suffering with a mental illness.

Richard Horn, technical director at SI Risk in Mold, and his team who used to serve in the British armed forces decided they wanted to do the Three Peaks Challenge within 24 hours to raise money for Combat Stress.

Combat Stress is the leading charity for veterans’ mental health in the UK which treats a range of conditions including depression, anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder.

It currently supports more than 5,000 ex-servicemen and women.

Mr Horn said: “The 22 push up challenge has been all over social media recently and it has been a real eye opener for Combat Stress as it is raising awareness of PTSD and other mental illnesses.

“My team and I are all

ex-military personnel so that is why we wanted to raise money for this charity, but we decided we’re not particularly good at press ups and wanted to do something different.

“The Three Peaks Challenge is a great way for us to do our part for veterans.”

SI Risk, a travel and security risk management company, is sponsoring the group and will be helping them on their trip by providing necessities such as food, transport and fuel.

The group will begin their journey on Friday, October 7 from Fort William at the foot of Ben Nevis in Scotland.

They will then travel to England to climb Scafell Pike before completing their final challenge in Wales at Snowdon.

The 37-year-old added: “We’re training as best we can for the climb. I do feel nervous from a fitness point of view even though I’ve been keeping fit since leaving the military, but this will all be worth it because we’re doing something so worthwhile – I just hope my body manages to keep up with all this.”

The team aim to raise £1,532 for Combat Stress in 26 days and started their campaign this week which is called Veterans4 Veterans.

l For more information visit and to sponsor the team visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/Veterans4Veterans or facebook. com/sphericalinternational/