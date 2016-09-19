Jade Jones homecoming: Massive crowds in Flint for Olympic champion's return

HUGE crowds lined the streets for the homecoming of Flint’s golden girl Jade Jones.

From late Saturday afternoon people gathered around Flint town hall while inside, the double Olympic gold medal winner received a civic reception.

Dozens of her family and friends were in the council chamber to hear the Mayor of Flint welcome the taekwando star home.

Last month at the 2016 Games in Rio, Jade retained the Olympic crown she first won as a teenager at the London 2012 Olympic Games

Cllr Ian Roberts said: “We are extremely privileged to be here for a second time,” and he said to Jade: “Thank you for what you have done for Flint.”

He went on to recall the story of how Jade’s grandfather first took her to try out the sport at Flint Leisure Centre, which was re-named in her honour four years ago.

Jade was then presented with a plaque to commemorate her achievements.

Pictures and video by Craig Colville / NWN Media

In his speech Flintshire Council leader,Cllr Aaron Shotton said: “I am proud and privileged to speak here.

“To see you [Jade] defend your title is fantastic, this is greater than the first time because there was so much expectation.”

Cllr Shotton added that as they could not re-name the leisure centre twice, he and the council were open to suggestions of how best to permanently mark Jade’s latest achievement in the town, before he presented her mother and grandmother with bouquets.

In response Jade said: “I would just like to say a big thank you to every single one of you. When I was there I could feel the whole of Flint screaming for me. You gave me that extra boost, and I wasn’t going back without getting that gold medal.

“I want to pay tribute to my nanna and grandad for all the hours they spent driving me to training, and a thank you to all my family and friends.”

Before she embarked on an open top bus tour through the town, Jade spoke to the Leader about her experiences.

She said: “It means so much, I’m so proud to be from Flint.

“Not many people knew of it before, but I’m proud to be from here and to be Welsh.

“I’ve just been enjoying time with my family and friends, and done a lot more media stuff.

“I have also bought a pomeranian dog. He’s called Christo after the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil.”

She added: “Nothing can ever compare to London but Rio was still amazing in its own right.

“To be honest I’ve only really had one or two days to actually chill out, but I’m off for a couple of months now and looking forward to having Christmas at home.”

She added she would be going for gold again at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and wanted to become world champion before she retires.

Following the bus tour, Jade and her family were welcomed to Flint Castle which was illuminated for the occasion.

She was welcomed on stage, where she signed autographs, followed by more speeches, and the evening was capped with a spectacular fireworks display.