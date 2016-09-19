Dementia sufferer pushed over Wrexham woman, 97, which led to her death

AN ELDERLY woman who was pushed to the floor by another care home resident later died in hospital, an inquest heard.

A staff member found Irene Mary Wilson, 97, on the floor of her room at Hillbury House Care Home in Wrexham on April 17.

The inquest at the Guildhall in Wrexham heard Mrs Wilson had difficulties with a resident named Arthur Lloyd, who had dementia.

Mrs Wilson’s friend of 27 years, Glenys Edwards, told the inquest that Mr Lloyd shouted and swore at the retired housekeeper several times.

He would go into Mrs Wilson’s bedroom, which would upset her and she had difficulties getting him out.

Mrs Edwards said her friend told her Mr Lloyd had caused her to fall at the end of last year. Since then Mrs Edwards had made a number of comments to staff about Mr Lloyd’s behaviour.

Mrs Edwards added that he would be “shouting and walking around” almost every time she visited Mrs Wilson.

While in hospital, Mrs Wilson told her friend she was sitting on her bed when Mr Lloyd came in and began shouting and shaking her.

“It wasn’t Arthur’s fault because he shouldn't have been at Hillbury,” she said

“He should have been a resident in a place where he could have been restrained more and cared for because it wasn’t his fault.”

She added staff worked hard for residents but she felt the home was understaffed.

Staff member Susan Hughes said in a statement read by North Wales (East and Central) coroner John Gittins that she heard shouting and went to Mrs Wilson’s room where she found her on the floor after being pushed by another resident.

A first aider and a senior practitioner were called, as was ambulance.

Mrs Wilson was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital, where she had an operation on a fractured hip but her condition deteriorated and she was pronounced dead early on April 22.

Hillbury House manager Cindy Clutton told Mr Gittins that Mrs Wilson had been offered a different room after the incident in August 2015.

A digital lock was considered for her door, but it was felt that this would restrict Mrs Wilson.

Mr Lloyd was put under observation from a distance before the incident on April 16.

He was assessed afterwards and was put under one-to-one observation.

Mrs Clutton told the coroner she was confident the home had robust procedures to deal with residents in such circumstances.

She added that the home had received a professional opinion that Mr Lloyd's needs were being met at Hillbury House.

She said that while it could look like the home was understaffed as it was a large unit, there was sufficient staff.

They could be short if someone called in sick at the last minute but staff could be called in from other homes.

A post mortem investigation found, that due to Mrs Wilson’s age and some health issues, she lacked the resources to cope with the operation and recovery afterwards.

Mr Gittins recorded the cause of death as old age and an osteoporotic fracture neck of femur, due to a fall.

He gave a conclusion of accidental death, which he said was appropriate as Mr Lloyd did not have the capacity to form the intent to commit a criminal act.

Mr Gittins said he would not order a Regulation 28 report for the prevention of further deaths, as he was confident efforts had been and were being made to ensure residents’ safety.