Wrexham man absent from work was found dead in bath by his boss

A COMPANY boss found the body of an employee in a bath after he had not turned up for work for several days, an inquest heard.

Martin Pearson went to Gibson Street in Wrexham on Thursday, April 28 to check on joiner David William Dunning, 67, who had not been in work since the previous Monday.

In a statement read by coroner John Gittins, Mr Pearson said that he went to the house in the morning and found that the door was unlocked.

He went in and could not see Mr Dunning, so he wrote a note for him on an envelope by the door.

But he became concerned when he had not heard from Mr Dunning by lunchtime and returned that afternoon.

He called out but there was no answer, and then walked into the kitchen from where he saw Mr Dunning’s hand on the side of the bath in the bathroom 12ft away,

An ambulance report said that Mr Dunning’s head was submerged in the water.

Mr Pearson said that he had known Mr Dunning for about 20 years, and added that he was always hard-working and reliable.

Dr Andrew Dalton’s post mortem examination report said Mr Dunning had an abrasion on his nose and above his temple, which were consistent with a fall or collapse.

There was no evidence of self-harm.

The pathologist said while the classic signs of drowning, such as fluid in the lungs, were not there, it could not be discounted as a cause of death, as there were cases of drowning that did not have such features.

Dr Dalton said that it was “entirely possible” that Mr Dunning had fainted and hit his head on an area of the bath such as the tap.

Mr Dunning’s face was under the water and Dr Dalton gave the cause of death as drowning.

Mr Gittins said: “I am satisfied on the balance of probabilities that this was an accidental death. The events leading up to it unfortunately are not possible to determine with any degree of certainty.”

The inquest had heard that Mr Dunning had suffered facial injuries on April 26, but had not let paramedics take him to hospital.

Mr Gittins said that the earlier collapse might have been a precursor to the fall in the bath.