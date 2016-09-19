Comments about Wrexham town centre see First Minister come under fire

COMMENTS made by First Minister Carwyn Jones about Wrexham town centre have been criticised.

Speaking to the Leader last month, Mr Jones said attracting more residents to the area could help revive the ailing district.

But a North Wales AM has hit out at Mr Jones’ approach to Wrexham town centre issues, where the First Minister called for more residential housing.

Conservative AM Mark Isherwood said: “To tell Wrexham people what is needed for their town is just plain wrong. This is a knee-jerk reaction in place of a proper piece of work to find a solution to a major problem”.

His fellow Conservative Party campaigner, Andrew Atkinson, agreed with Mr Isherwood.

He said: “The comments from the First Minister are very defeatist. We know what needs to be done in Wrexham and the issue of business rates is by far the single biggest issue that would fix our town centre.”

“I have long called for the periphery of our town to feature a small bit of residential or alternative uses to commercial, this would condense the town as it goes off in all directions now.

“For the First Minister and others to talk about this as if the town is there to meet a housing need is wrong.

“If, for example, a shop paid £20,000 a year in rates and they would pay £1,000 a year in council tax if they converted it to residential, it doesn’t take a genius at the Welsh Government to spot the incentive to cut the rates.

“It would be more money for them than residential and provide the biggest boost towards filling our empty shops.”

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “We are supporting improvements in Wrexham through our Vibrant and Viable Places programme, which has provided more than £11 million to enable a total investment of £24m in the town centre, Hightown and Caia Park areas.

“This funding will improve the town centre, upgrade housing stock, extend childcare and provide more than 300 training courses for unemployed people.”