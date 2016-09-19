Mother of tragic Flint schoolgirl Janet Commins thanks community for support

THE mother of a schoolgirl allegedly murdered 40 years ago has thanked members of the community who lay flowers in her memory.

Eileen Commins, mother of 15-year-old Janet Commins, who was found dead in Flint in 1976, said she was grateful to those who had laid flowers at the Gorsedd Stones in Flint.

Here comments came after 57-year-old Stephen Anthony Hough, of Maes y Dre, Flint, was charged with the murder and rape of Janet Commins earlier this month.

In a statement, her mother said: “I would like to thank all the people who placed lovely flowers at the Gorsedd Stones in Flint in memory of Janet.

“I was very moved by it.

“Thank you all very much and God bless you all.”

Defendent Stephen Anthony Hough was arrested in Essex earlier this month and is set to enter his pleas in December.

A provisional trial date has been fixed in February.

The defendant is also accused of rape and sexual touching involving a separate complaint dating back to last February.