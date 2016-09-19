Thousands enjoy local delights at Mold Food and Drink Festival 2016

THOUSANDS of food lovers descended on a market town for an annual festival celebrating the delights of local produce.

Mold Food and Drink Festival once again played host to a mixture of celebrity and local chef demonstrations, cookery workshops, as well as a number of family-friendly activities for children and live music.

Celebrity chef Nick Nairn took to the stage to give three cookery masterclasses at the festival which took place across Saturday and Sunday in the town’s New Street car park.

Nairn appeared on the long-running Ready, Steady, Cook programme for 14 years but this was his first visit to Mold and North Wales

Pictures by Craig Colville / NWN Media

Graham Tinsley, joined by a host of chefs from the North Wales Culinary Guild, also delivered cookery masterclasses over the weekend, and on Sunday there was a best of Welsh bake-off competition.

Organiser Carolyn Poole said the event was a huge success once again.

“It’s been brilliant”, she said.

“We’ve not stopped because the turnout has been fantastic, consistent with the previous years.

“The weather has been wonderful and the producers have been selling out of their stock – it’s been very successful.

“Nick Nairn did three demonstrations to packed audiences and he was really impressed with the festival, and how busy it was.”

She added: “We had about 140 producers this time and it is definitely very encouraging for next year.

“What has been lovely is seeing families come from all over – from places like London – especially for it.

“There has been a really good atmosphere for the whole weekend.

“I want to say thank you to all the volunteers, they have done a sterling job, all the guys around the site have just been excellent.

“The students from Castell Alun High School have worked really hard behind the scenes too, and I am sure, have got a lot from it.”