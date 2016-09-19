Tributes left to Newbridge crash biker after he dies from injuries

FLORAL tributes have been left at the scene where a motorcyclist, who has since died, was involved in a serious accident.

Police officers and paramedics were called to Newbridge Road in Newbridge, near Cefn Mawr, at about 3pm on Thursday afternoon following the collision between a motorcycle and a stationary car.

The man, named locally as Lee Hughes, 37, of Cefn Mawr, was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. However a North Wales Police spokesman said he had since died of his injuries.

Family and friends of Mr Hughes have left flowers at the scene in his memory, along with heartfelt messages.

One read: “Thinking of you Lee. Rest in peace mate. Goodnight and Godbless xxxxx. Love Andy and Jan.”

Nobody else was hurt during the collision, and the road was closed in both directions for about four hours while emergency crews dealt with the incident, reopening at about 7pm. Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Sgt Jane Thomas, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or to anybody who may have seen the motorcycle being ridden prior to the collision to contact us.”

Anybody with information is asked to call officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat, quoting reference number U140596.