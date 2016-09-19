Shotton Steel RFC ‘here to stay’ despite rumours

TROUBLES at Shotton steelworks are not affecting the bright future of a sports club in the town.

Rumours had spread in the North Wales rugby community that Shotton Steel RFC were struggling as a result of the sale of Tata Steel.

But the club has hit back saying it has a thriving youth and senior section and new members are always welcome to join.

In a Facebook post the club wrote: “Disappointing rumours going around North Wales that the club is no longer running.

“We currently have minis, juniors (under-15) and two senior teams running this year so nothing could be further from the truth.

“Unfortunately the clubhouse at Rowleys Drive is closed but changing and alternative post match venues are in place.

“Plans for our long-term future will soon be firmly in place also, so please get the message out that Shotton Steel RFC are here to stay.

“We always welcome newcomers of all ages, volunteers, parents, supporters and players come down and be part of your community club.

“Please like and share and help get the word out and about.”

Helen Worrall, chairman of the minis juniors and youth section at Shotton Steel RFC, said the club was thriving and had a big future.

“Not only have we a full fixture list, we are still recruiting people of all ages,” she said.

“We are up and running and last season we ran session in local schools. It’s great for kids.

“We do not charge for training or games.

“We are an inclusive club and are part of Disability Sport Wales. We will take everyone.

“They can come on Thursday nights and Sunday mornings and the seniors train afterwards.

“All of this is made possible by our wonderful volunteers and sponsors without whom we would struggle.”

Playing sport gives children a sense of achievement and that is not different at Shotton Steel according to Mrs Worrall.

She added: “We are hoping to do more after school activities. It’s great fun for the kids.

“The youngest we have is three and they love it. We just got our new kits and they look gorgeous in them.

“As soon as they put that shirt on they are part of something and they take care of each other. It gives them a sense of stability.”

Speaking from Darwin in Australia, former Shotton Steel player Sion Daron Thomas

praised the family atmosphere at the club

He said:”I joined Shotton Steel in January 2012 in the middle of the season which saw the team promoted from Division Three North to Division Two North without losing a game.

“I was 27 at the time and played on the wing or at full back.

“I didn’t know any of the players or coaching staff but everyone made me feel welcome and I could sense a great atmosphere from the start.

He added: “ Since the end of that triumphant 2011-2012 season, I have resided in Darwin in Australia but have been following their progress and wish them all the best in what I hope will be a bright future and perhaps a promotion to Division One.”