Jon McCarthy praises Chester FC match winner Sam Hughes

JON McCARTHY reserved praise for young gun Sam Hughes after Chester's latest victory.

The Blues manager was pleased to see the 19-year-old making a decisive impact in the heart of his team's defence and scoring the 16th minute winner that extended his club's unbeaten run to three games, having drawn 0-0 at Aldershot and beaten Guiseley 2-0 in midweek.

"Sam is a real threat and he heads anything everywhere and he always seems to get himself on the end of crosses and touches," McCarthy said.

"His hard work and ability to make an impact always puts a thought in my mind to have Sam in the team, but there are other elements to his game and I always want to try and keep Sam and Matty Waters' feet on the ground.

"I'm as big a fan of the two of them as everybody else and after coming through our academy they should be in the first team.

"I trust them both and I play them at the right times and get something out of them.

“I'll be critical of them in the right way to make them better, so there are lots more positives than negatives, but there are still elements of their game that I need to get them to learn and be what we want them to be, and I want them to be regular first team players in this group.

"The pair of them in the first 11 games of the season have moved forward again which is really pleasing."

McCarthy kept faith with the same side that had beaten Guiseley on Tuesday night, apart from goalkeeper Jon Worsnop who missed Saturday's convincing success win due to an illness and he was replaced by on loan Walsall shot-stopper Liam Roberts, the goalkeeping duo having interchanged between the sticks during the course of the season so far.

McCarthy added: "Jon was ill so we just didn't have him on the bench. The double jeopardy rule does make it easier now and you can see a lot of teams actually not going with a goalkeeper on the bench because if they do make a mistake inside the box and give away a penalty then they will stay on the pitch.

"We were in a more comfortable position than we would have been in last season.

"And it was great to see Liam performing so well. We are doing Walsall a favour because he is playing in front of crowds and he is an excellent character.

"He and Theo Vassell were singled out for praise before Saturday's game because they have been loan players brought in and our identity and our ethic is very important.

"I've told my players that they are in competition with each other and I'm not going to go running out of the door after one bad performance and try and bring in other loan players.

"I think that long term view is the right way and that's why we'll stick with that philosophy, and it feels like that is bearing fruit at the moment.

"I left out some big players on Saturday who have done well for me. Blaine Hudson, James Alabi and Evan Horwood have been big players for us, but if I went back on my philosophy and put them in to the team in place of Sam Hughes or James Akintunde I couldn't stand in front of them and say that I had a philiosophy.

"So it's really pleasing for me to see that we have created a group of players who understand our philiosophy and who are willing to go along with it.

"If anyone is out of the side then they know that I won't be going anywhere to replace them."