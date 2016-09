A HOTEL has been evacuated after a sauna fire.

Residents were forced to leave the Springfield Hotel and Health Club in Pentre Halkyn after a fire broke out at around 7.43am today.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We have two appliances on the scene, one from Holywell and one from Deeside, as well as a fire officer.

"We are currently using a fan to ventilate the sauna area."