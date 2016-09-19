Lucky escape for couple after house fire in Garden City spreads

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after two properties caught fire.

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Sealand Avenue, Garden City, yesterday morning.

A spokesman for the fire service said the fire started in a conservatory and spread to an upstairs bedroom before spreading to the roof of an adjoining property backing on to it.

The occupants of the house to which the fire spread say they were fortunate to escape unscathed, but had lost a shed and possessions to the blaze, while the roof will need repairing.

Sade Hargreaves and her boyfriend Jay Elliott are at the house while Sade’s mum is away on holiday.

When the neighbours from across the road raised the alarm, it was Jay who reacted quickly to prevent the damage becoming worse, and he said he was keen to learn what sparked the blaze next door.

He said: “The fire reached the top bedroom and spread here.

“The roof is completely gone, there is a big hole in it; the shed has gone and everything in it, bikes, the lot.

“I was woken by the neighbours over the road and if it wasn’t for them would probably have still been in there and it would have been even worse. We were in a mad panic.

“We’re only staying here while my girlfriend’s mum is on holiday, to look after the cat, so it’s lucky we were here really.

“Once I saw the flames billowing over the convertible, I rushed out to move it, and my car to get them both out of the way. It was a lucky escape.”

A North Wales Fire and Rescue spokesman said firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after 6am and that that the cause of the fire was still under investigation.