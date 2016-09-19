Drug-user from Wrexham milked £4.5k from girlfriend’s father

A WREXHAM man admitted emptying almost £4,500 from his girlfriend’s parents bank account in order to fund his £150 per day addiction to cannabis.

Liam Jowitt, 20, of Bersham Road, Wrexham, used Simon Burgess’ debit card to take the money over a period of just over a year while he was living under the same roof as his partner’s family in Rossett.

Wrexham Magistrates’ Court heard Jowitt also stole a camera worth £600 belonging to Mr Burgess which he later pawned for just £40.

Prosecutor Justin Espie said that Jowitt had withdrawn money from the joint account 50 times between June 18, 2015 and July 11, 2016 after taking Mr Burgess’ debit card and using the same pin as he used on the family’s Sky box.

Mr Burgess had assumed he had lost the card but failed to cancel it, the court heard.

But when Jowitt was finally confronted about the missing money he had admitted taking it saying he had used the cash “to pay off debts and party”".

Stephen Edwards, defending, conceded the case was “a serious matter” but added that Jowitt had a “blameless previous character”.

Mr Edwards described had “a very serious problem” with cannabis and claimed he spent between £100 and £150 per day on the drug.

“I’m surprised he was able to work,” said Mr Edwards.

Jowitt also admitted to have taken cocaine, ecstasy and M-Cat in the past.

Mr Edwards commentet that he was “not a stranger to class A drugs.” He added: “He has used cannabis since he was 14 years of age and in the beginning it was a light habit but it became more and more important to him.

“He left home at 17 and while he was working he was able to pay for his cannabis without resorting to crime but then he lost his job and everything fell apart until he met this young lady who asked her mum and dad if he could stay with them.”

Mr Edwards added: “He feels ashamed and sorry that he’s repaid their kindness like that and he still speaks very highly of them.

“They are still reasonably supportive because he admitted everything and broke down in tears at the time.

“He is not a nasty piece of work but has an out-of-control drug habit.”

Addressing the magistrates, Zoe Lawson from the probation service said Jowett expressed his regret and remorse in their interview, adding that when he was confronted over the offences by the victim, he was honest and engaged with the police investigation.

She said Jowett had used the money to pay off a £200 drugs debt and had continued until he was caught.

Ms Lawson said: “He continued to use the card knowing he was likely to be caught.

“He continued to be in a relationship with his girlfriend expecting to be caught at some point, but would continue until he was caught.

"This shows a lack of consequential thinking and problem-solving skills.”

She also said e had admitted to using the card on more than one occasion to go out socialising with his friends, without considering the consequences to the victim.

Ms Lawson also told the court Jowett had lost a sports apprenticeship at Coleg Cambria Yale campus because of his drug problem, but in the last two months he had stopped drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis entirely.

Chairman of the magistrates Paul Rutt sentenced Jowett to 24 weeks in custody, suspended for 12 months, as well as placing him under curfew for the next three months, ordering 12 months supervision from probation and ordering him to carry out a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He added: “To your credit, you are a man of good character and you seem to have taken your life into hand in the last two months.

“However, to do what you have done is wicked and despicable.

“To consistently, over a period of time, abuse trust like that is just not acceptable in any society.”

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £140 victim surcharge