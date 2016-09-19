Rossett family wants scope of the inquest into child’s death to be broadened

THE parents of a seven-year-old girl who died after being misdiagnosed when she was a baby believe it was not a one-off tragedy but part of a systemic failure at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Mark and Diane Pierce want the scope of the inquest into the death of their daughter Kate to be broadened to take into account the death of another baby 11 years ago.

Nine-month-old Frankie Jones, from Spon Green, Buckley, died in hospital in November, 2005, shortly after being seen by four doctors. A post-mortem examination found he died of bacterial meningitis .

At a pre-inquest hearing in Ruthin into Kate’s death Mark Pierce said that if lessons had been learned from Frankie’s death then Kate might not have died.

In March, 2006, Kate was wrongly diagnosed by a junior doctor at the hospital as having viral tonsillitis when it was, in fact, bacterial meningitis.

By the time she was transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital she had already suffered permanent brain damage. She died in 2013 while on a family holiday in Florida .

Mr and Mrs Pierce, from Rossett, won a massive negligence claim against Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and although a police investigation into possible criminal negligence was carried out no charges were brought.

At a hearing to discuss arrangements for the full inquest, assistant coroner David Lewis said the inquiry would focus on Kate’s care during the three days of March 29-31 and advocates for the Pierce family, the Health Board and the junior doctor, agreed there were no concerns about her treatment at Alder Hey.

Mr Pierce, a superintendent with North Wales Police, said they had tried in vain over 10 years to obtain details of Frankie Jones’s case from the Health Board.

“Clearly lessons were not learned and had they been it may have prevented Kate’s death,” he said.

The family’s solicitor, Martin Jones, told the coroner: “It is believed there may have been a systemic failure rather than a personal one.”

Mr Jones said the family would like the inquest to be heard before a jury but Mr Lewis said that while he had not made a final decision he did not think it would be necessary.

“I am not persuaded there is sufficient reason to sit with a jury but it is something I shall reflect upon,” he said.

He also said he did not feel that it should be an Article 2 inquest under the European Convention on Human Rights which concerns a person’s right to life and the state’s duty to protect life.

The inquest is likely to be held early next year and is expected to last about a week.

Mr Lewis assured Mr and Mrs Pierce that he would conduct a “full, frank and fearless inquiry” and that even if they did not agree with the findings he hoped they would be satisfied that all the issues of concern had been examined.

“It is impossible not to be deeply saddened by what happened,” he said.