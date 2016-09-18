Wrexham AFC boss Gary Mills insists he will do 'all he can' to turn fortunes around

GARY MILLS insists he is working hard to find the winning formula after Wrexham endured more away day disappointment.

Wrexham suffered a 2-0 defeat against lowly Woking at the Kingfield Stadium on Saturday and the Reds now sit 14th in the National League table, nine points behind new leaders Dagenham and Redbridge and five away from the play-offs with a game in hand.

Travelling supporters voiced their frustrations following the final whistle but Mills says he is trying his best to make Wrexham, who entertain arch rivals Chester in the cross-border derby on Saturday, a force to be reckoned with.

“The supporters pay their money, they have come all the way down and they want to see the team win, and I want to see the team win,” said Mills.

“I am working hard as the manager to put the team out there that can go and win a game of football.

“We are not winning enough at the moment, we have not looked like we are going to score goals so it is disappointing.

“I just keep working hard, I keep working with what I have got and hopefully we can go and win against Chester.”

Mills added: “That is all I can do. What the fans voice is down to them, I am here to do a job and I am working hard at that job.

“Sometimes it doesn’t go your way and the way you’d like it but you don’t go and hide.

“You get on with it and you get ready for the next one.”

Wrexham performed well in the first half but failed to build on it after the break and Woking, who were the better side, secured three points after scoring twice in the final 10 minutes.

Mills was pleased with the performance in the opening period but admitted Wrexham were not good enough after the interval and knows his side cannot afford a repeat performance against Chester.

“I will be concerned if we play like that second half,” said Mils. “We can’t play like that second half and expect to win games.

“But if we play like we did first half and are solid, then yes we can go and win the game.

“I am the manager, the players go over that white line and if the players don’t do the jobs that they should be doing then we have got problems.

“Certainly they did it first half but didn’t do it second half.”

Mills, who saw Wrexham’s midweek clash at Macclesfield postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, made three changes with Martin Riley, Tyler Harvey and Shaun Harrad coming into the side in place of Nortei Nortey, Gerry McDonagh and the injured Callum Powell.

Hamza Bencherif, operating at centre-back in the opening nine games, switched to a holding midfield role and Mills felt the change went well.

“We put Hamza in there because we feel we have been too open and not winning enough balls,” added Mills.

“I thought he worked well in there and did okay, just like the first goal has come from that area though.

“Defensively we looked solid and then just too open second half, the ball was going into our box too many times.”