MATCH REPORT: Woking 2 Wrexham AFC 0

WREXHAM suffered a 2-0 defeat against Woking at the Kingfield Stadium.

It was a promising first half performance from Wrexham but Woking were the better side after the break and scored twice to secure three points.

Wrexham would have been happy with their first half performance as they got into some good positions and came close to scoring on a few occasions.

Jordan Evans, John Rooney and Mark Carrington all had notable efforts but it remained goalless at the interval.

Woking made a bright start to the second half and eventually took the lead in the 81st minute, Fabio Saraiva finding the bottom corner of the net.

It was soon 2-0 when Shwan Jalal saved from Chigozie Ugwu but sub Luke Kandi was on hand to convert.

The latest defeat cranks up the pressure on boss Gary Mills ahead of next weekend's crucial cross-border derby clash against rivals Chester.

Wrexham (4-3-3): Jalal; Carrington, Riley, Tilt, Newton; Harvey (Rob Evans 84), Bencherif, Rooney; Rutherford, Harrad (McDonagh 67), Jordan Evans (Reid 84). Subs not used: Edwards, Rob Evans, Nortey.