Man's body found in Wrexham river

A MAN’S body was found in a river this morning.

The lower car park at Erddig along Sontley Road just outside of Wrexham town centre was cordoned off, as well as a number of other entrances, as police swarmed to the area shortly after 9.30am.

Two forensics vans, five police cars a helicopter and an appliance from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene.

Later that afternoon, police confirmed a man’s body had been found in the river Clywedog, but the cause of his death was “unexplained.”

Inspector Roberts of North Wales Police, said: “The body of a man has been found in the River Clywedog this morning.

“The man’s next of kin has been informed.”

He added: “The cause of death is unexplained.

“Police are continuing their enquiries.”