A MAN’S body was found in a river at the weekend.

The man has been named locally as Leon Davies from Wrexham and the cause of his death has been described as “unexplained” by the police.

On Saturday morning the lower car park at Erddig along Sontley Road, just outside Wrexham town centre, was cordoned off, as well as a number of other entrances, as police swarmed to the area shortly after 9.30am.

Two forensics vans, five police cars a helicopter and an appliance from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene.

Later that afternoon, police confirmed a man’s body had been found in the river Clywedog, but added that the cause of his death was “unexplained.”

Inspector Roberts of North Wales Police, said: “The body of a man has been found in the River Clywedog this morning.

“The man’s next of kin has been informed.”

He added: “The cause of death is unexplained.

“Police are continuing their inquiries.”

Tributes have been paid to Mr Davies via social media including the Leader’s Facebook page.

Tracie Griffiths said: “Sleep tight Leon Davies thinking of all your family xx so so sad.”

Jane Roberts added: “R.I.P Leon Davies. Thinking of your family at this sad time. Xx”

Mandy Mori said: “R.I.P Leon x Thoughts are with your family x”