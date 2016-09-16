Council funding system in Wales ‘needs a transformation’

FUNDING for councils needs to be reformed to avoid massive cuts to frontline services, a council leader warns.

Aaron Shotton, leader of Flintshire Council, has warned that the continuing programme of austerity means the Welsh Government must reform the current finance system.

His comments, made in his role as the Welsh Local Government Association’s deputy leader and finance spokesman, came after a report warned local councils faced a highly uncertain and challenging future.

The ‘Welsh Budgetary trade-offs to 2019–20’ report, published by the Institute of Fiscal Studies, warned that councils in Wales face a potential 5.9 per cent real-term cut to their budget on top of the significant cuts already experienced in recent years.

Cllr Shotton said: “Local councils are bearing the brunt of austerity, with some local services having experienced reductions of up to 50 per cent since its onset.

“For the worst-affected services, spend is at levels not experienced since the 1990s and this report concludes that there will be no let-up.

“Austerity has some distance yet to go and there is a very real need to relook at how we deliver and fund local public services in Wales as a whole.”

According to the report, the Welsh Government could face a further 3.2 per cent cut to its budget over the next three years, while any failure to replace Wales’ EU funding would more than double the amount of cuts between now and 2020.

A complete loss of EU grants, if not made up by the UK Government, would result in a £500 million-a-year post-Brexit funding shortfall for Wales.

The report added that protecting core public services like education and social care will force councils to cut 23 per cent from unprotected services like culture, leisure and housing which have already experienced reductions of between 20 per cent and 50 per cent.

Cllr Shotton added: “It is imperative that we now work with the Welsh Government to begin a process of financial reform, as recommended by the Independent Commission on Local Government Finance.

“We need to build a finance system that is fit for purpose and capable of supporting the local public services our communities need.”

Commenting on the report, Cllr Bob Wellington, leader of the WLGA, said: “Whichever way you split these numbers, this report confirms that austerity is here to stay and that local councils face a highly uncertain and difficult future.

“We have already seen action being taken to stabilise the UK economy following the vote to leave the EU, we now need to see action being taken to stabilise public funding.

“The EU referendum result was not factored into the UK’s continued policy of austerity and they must relook at the cuts that are planned.”