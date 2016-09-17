Fundraising and hard work helps transform Wrexham school’s outdoor play area

Fundraising and hard work have helped transform a school’s outdoor play area.

Two years ago the facility at Ysgol Bodhyfryd in Hightown, Wrexham, was in a very poor condition and virtually a no-go area for the children.

A committee was formed by parents and carers and started planning for the refurbishment, which took place over the summer holidays.

The project received a grant of £8,000 from the Wrexham Family Information service and £500 from Airbus Community Awards.

The renovations, carried out by workmen from Wrexham Council, came as a pleasant big surprise to the children when they returned to school. Now the youngsters can’t get out quickly enough to play.

A spokesman for the committee said: “The children claim the new look play area is brilliant. The playgroup is regularly attended by a number of local children who hopefully choose to continue their education at Ysgol Bodhyfryd.

“Ysgol Bodhyfryd is in a Community First area and we must thank parents and the committee for working so hard in making it possible for the playgroup to be a safe, fun learning play area for the children.

“We have also had many successful fundraising events during the last year and thanks must also go to all the parents and staff involved.”