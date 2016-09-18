Suspended term for Wrexham man over pig snorting noises

A WREXHAM man who repeatedly made pig snorting noises towards a hotel worker he thought was Muslim has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Michael Williams, of Poyser Street, Wrexham, is now banned from entering The Royal Hotel in Llangollen where his victim works.

Wrexham Magistrates Court heard Williams, 61, and Zacariah Hannah, 42, first met at the hotel.

Williams was drinking in the bar while he waited for his girlfriend, who also worked at the hotel, to finish her shift.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, described how the two men had met repeatedly inside the hotel and on each occasion Williams had made pig snorting noises towards Mr Hannah.

One incident had occurred while Mr Hannah, who is of Egyptian descent, was watering flowers outside the hotel when he heard Williams snorting loudly towards him while crossing the bridge over the River Dee.

On one occasion he had made the noises in front of the hotel owner and was banned from the premises.

Williams said he had not made pig snorting noises and did not know what religion Mr Hannah was, but he accused the victim of refusing to shake hands with him and of spitting in the street.

Representing himself, Williams denied he was a racist.

Williams said the noises he had made were “clicking noises”, which he demonstrated to the court. He maintained he was mimicking the sound of Mr Hannah spitting.

Sentencing him to a 20-week suspended sentence, District Judge Gwyn Jones told Williams: “I could immediately send you to custody.

“But I imagine you want me to draw back from that.”

Mr Jones added: “This was unpleasant and racially motivated because of the victim’s perceived background.

“He ought not to be treated in this way and you have shown you can’t interact with another human being.”

Williams, who had been convicted last month at Flintshire Magistrates Court of racially aggravated harassment, will have to undergo a 30-day rehabilitation requirement, undertake 200 hours of unpaid work.

He must not contact Mr Hannah or enter The Royal Hotel for four years. Williams was also ordered to pay costs of £620, a victim surcharge of £115 and compensation to Mr Hannah of £300.