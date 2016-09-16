Masterplan set to be ratified for future North Wales prosperity

A GROWTH plan which could see 120,000 jobs created and a multi-billion pound increase to the economy looks set to be ratified.

Flintshire Council’s cabinet will meet on Tuesday to decide whether to push ahead with the ‘Growth Vision for the Economy of North Wales’ – a document which will form the basis for negotiation with the UK and Welsh Governments over a growth bid for the region.

It is proposed that, as part of the major proposals, the value of the North Wales economy could increase from £12.8 billion in 2015 to £20bn by 2035.

In a joint report council chief executive Colin Everett and Clare Buddon, chief officer for community and enterprise, said the vision would go before all six North Wales local authorities before being adopted.

Mr Everett said: “This vision sets out a clear ambition for North Wales for infrastructure development, skills and employment, and business growth.

“If funding is secured in phases for the supporting action plan, then the region will be able to see a positive future for sustainable economic growth.

“The region has been invited by the UK Government to make a Growth Bid for investment in infrastructure, skills and economic growth planning in parallel to the growth bids emerging within regions of England.”

It is hoped the growth bid can help bring the UK Government and Welsh Government together to capitalise on the potential of the region.

Ms Buddon added: “By building an investment strategy around this outward-looking vision we can succeed in capitalising on opportunities within the North Wales region while adding value to a connected and cumulative set of regional plans for northern England and the wider UK economy.

“The region is requesting an early opportunity to present the vision to the Treasury and the Wales Office and to open discussions on investment needs, priorities and expectations.”

Rail upgrade

THE delivery of a detailed prospectus (Growth Track 360) that outlines our ambition for rail service improvements and connectivity with HS2 at Crewe hub – including proposals to improve:

• Service frequency and speed improvements (£20m – £25m)*

• Network capacity improvements (£35m)*

• Rolling stock improvements

• Electrification of the network (£750m)*

• Improved stations at Deeside

Strategic sites and premises

DELIVER a managed prog ramme that provides strategic employment sites with associated infrastructure including access:

• Northern Gateway, Deeside (£10m)*

• Warren Hall, Broughton (£20m)*

• Wrexham Technology Park expansion (£10m)*

• Wrexham Industrial Estate extension (£15m)*

• Wrexham Business Quarter re-development (£8m)*

• St Asaph Business Park expansion (£10m)

• Abergele South East (£7m)

• Parc Bryn Cegin, Bangor (£3m)

• Parc Cefni expansion, Llangefni (£5m)

• Parc Cybi, Holyhead (£2m)

• Holyhead Port re-development (£5m)

• Ferodo Site, Caernarfon (£5m)

• Centre for Energy Generation at Trawsfynydd (£5m)

• Snowdonia Aerospace Centre, Llanbedr (£6m)

• Menai Science Park (£21m)

Road map to growth

MAJOR road investments being proposed include:

•A55/A494 route improvement project (£210m), improving the main access from North Wales to the Northern Powerhouse:

•Aston Hill improvement

•Flintshire Bridge alternative route

•A55 Capacity and Resilience Improvements (£35m):

•Congestion issues at key pinch points e.g. Halkyn and Abergele

•Resilience improvements

•A483/A5 Route Improvement Project (£300m), improving the main access from North Wales to the Midlands and

South*:

•A483/A55 junction at Chester Business Park

•Wrexham town centre junctions

•A483/A5 junctions at Halton through to Oswestry

•A55 Menai Crossing (£135m)

strategic projects to deliver the strategy North Wales economic ambition board: a growth vision for the economy of North Wales

•A487 Caernarfon Bontnewydd bypass (£85m)

•Holyhead Port Access (£10-15m)

•Localised access to employment opportunities