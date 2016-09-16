Pub barman was caught drink-driving in Llangollen on way home

A BAR worker who stayed after his shift for a couple of pints before getting behind the wheel has been banned from driving for three years.

Malcolm Smith, of Hillside, Pont-y-Blew, near Chirk, admitted driving when above the legal alcohol limit at Wrexham Magistrates Court following the incident in the early hours of August 29.

The court heard that at about 1.15am, Smith, 29, had pulled out in front of a police car while driving a Volkswagen Polo with three passengers inside.

He was stopped by officers on Mill Street, Llangollen, and Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, described how they had smelt alcohol on Smith’s breath, he was slurring his words and his eyes were glazed.

On arrest Smith gave a reading of 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35mg.

Andy Holliday, defending, said Smith worked in a pub and had finished his shift at midnight when he decided to stay behind for a drink.

Smith said he had only drunk two pints, but had not eaten any food which may explain why he was above the limit.

The court heard Smith had a previous conviction for drink-driving dating back to 2009.

He was handed a three year driving ban and ordered to pay a fine of £120, in addition to £80 costs and a victim surcharge of £35.