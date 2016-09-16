Generous community of Llay keep the charity cash rolling in

A COMMUNITY has reacted with generosity and continued to contribute to a charity set up by two friends who died within two weeks of each other last year.

Pat Taylor and James Skeffington, both of Nant-y-Gaer Road, Llay, Wrexham, have continued to raise funds for the Llay Charity set up 12 years ago by their spouses to raise money for local causes.

Frank Taylor, 68, and Gwyn Skeffington, 74, both of Nant-y-Gaer Road, Llay, died within nine days of each other in September, 2015.

Mr Taylor had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the end of July, 2015 and died just five weeks later on September 4.

His funeral took place at St Martin’s Church in Llay on September 9, a service which Gwyn Skeffington attended before the community was rocked again by her sudden death little more than a week later on September 13.

The two couples had known each other for 25 years and been great friends when they set up the Llay Charity.

They became like family and would go away on holiday together three or four times a year.

Despite Frank and Gwyn’s deaths, fundraising efforts have continued and have topped £100,000, with causes ranging from Nightingale House Hospice to St Christopher’s School benefiting.

Last year Llay councillor Terry Boland described the duo as integral pillars of the community and great characters who would be much missed.

A year on he said the achievements of their surviving partners in their fundraising efforts were phenomenal, incredible

to see and an inspiration to the

rest of the village.

Although the pain is still raw, Mr Taylor’s widow Pat, who was married to him for 45 years, says the support of the village for their fundraising has kept her going.

She said: “Fundraising-wise we have passed that £100,000 mark within the last year. It has been very, very hard for myself and James, especially because it has been the anniversary recently and we still think about them all the time, but the whole village has helped.

“The fundraising keeps you going, it has helped massively.

“Llay is a very, very good community, the best there is.

“Everything and anything going on that you need a bit of help for, or people to donate to, they get right behind you – there is nowhere else like it.

“I want to thank everyone for their help. The Llay British Legion has been fantastic giving us the room without charge.”

Funds are raised on a regular basis through monthly bingo sessions, karaoke, children’s discos, fun days, galas, Christmas and New Year’s Day events held at the Legion.

Mrs Taylor added: “This year we have been raising money for CLIC Sargent children’s cancer charity and for people with pancreatic cancer.

“We’ll have an event later to raise money to have Father Christmas go around the village for all the children.”

Mrs Skeffington died just weeks before her 52nd wedding anniversary and last year her husband James vowed to keep the charity going in her memory.

He said: “I’m going to miss her terribly, as I will Frank as well, and we are definitely going to keep the charity going in their memory.”

The next charity bingo night at the Llay British Legion is tomorrow at 6.30pm.