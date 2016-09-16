What did the people of Flintshire think about the new five pound note?

The new polymer five pound notes have hit the streets but what are they like? Jamie Bowman gets his hands on the first delivery and finds out what the people of Mold think about our new cash

IT MAY have taken a few days but the new five pound has finally arrived in North East Wales and Chester.

After a fruitless time phoning around all the main high street banks, I was lucky enough to be in the Mold branch of Natwest just minutes after the new polymer tender arrived and quickly exchanged my old, tatty tenner for a pair of shiny fivers.

The new note went into circulation on Tuesday but only in the UK’s major cities, with most banks saying it could take up to a week for the plastic bills to make their way to into general circulation.

So what are the first impressions? The first thing that strikes you is how small and shiny they are with the phrase ‘toy money’ quickly springing to mind.

The new note has some interesting security features that certainly make it stand out from its elder relation. A see-through panel with a colour-changing border, gold and silver foil representations of Big Ben, three holograms, micro-lettering and raised print all ensure our new fiver is certainly striking. Not to mention Winston Churchill’s image on the reverse.

“It’s like anything in life,” said the cashier in Natwest who handed me my money.

“It takes a bit of getting used to but I really like them.

“They’re certainly easier to handle as a cashier. The larger notes like £20 and £10 get very tatty and are difficult to hold after a while.

“It’s certainly been a talking point this morning.”

Wanting to find out what more people thought of our new money, I crossed the road to the Save the Children charity shop on Church Lane where a crowd quickly formed around me with customers eager to catch a glimpse of the note.

“They’re certainly different,” said Bernadette Breeze, of Harwarden, who works in the shop.

“The main problem is that British people don’t like change, but in 18 months’ time I’m sure we’ll be wondering how we ever did without them.”

Bank chiefs have promised that the new note is cleaner, safer, stronger and more durable. It is resistant to dirt and moisture and each note is expected to last five years longer than the current paper note. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney was even pictured dipping a note into a vat of curry at a London market.

But despite these assurances, Bernadette quickly identified another problem.

“I think you would easily lose them,” she said.

“As a lady you like them a bit crinkly so you can put them in your purse but I’d be worried that I might drop one of these.

“I think men will especially lose them because they tend to screw up their notes and put them in their pocket and you can’t do that with these new ones so I think you’re going to find a lot of them on the floor.”

The design of the note drew some admiring glances from the ladies in the shop, who agreed they liked the views of Big Ben and Westminster.

One interesting feature is the clock face is fixed at 3pm, the approximate time on May 13, 1940 when Churchill said in a speech to the House of Commons: “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.”

“It’s colourful, a bit brighter and I like Winston Churchill,” said Elizabeth Holland from Mold.

“He is as good as anyone and it’s also good to see Big Ben on there because it makes it look very English.”

Old fivers can still be spent until May next year, when they will cease to be legal tender with a new polymer £10 note featuring Jane Austen entering circulation in summer 2017 and a £20 note with painter JMW Turner by 2020.

A number of people objected to the note’s smaller size which at 12.5cm x 6.5cm means it is 15 per cent smaller and also lighter than the old version.

“It doesn’t feel right,” added Ross Curtis from Mold. “It feels like someone has run a strip of sellotape on it, and stuck a transfer of Big Ben on top.”

With Bank of England experts saying that 21,835 notes had to be replaced last year due to damage, a new note which it is said will last twice as long is undoubtedly a good idea. Just don’t spend it all at once!