Ingenious attractions at science discovery centre in Wrexham

VISITORS to a family fun day were treated to a special day with an engineering twist.

The event at Techniquest Glyndwr in Wrexham showcased to the Royal Academy of Engineering’s Ingenious Project.

A range of special engineering-themed activities as well as additional engineering live science shows provided an engaging day out at the Wrexham-based science discovery centre.

Amongst the activities was a very popular bungee trampoline installation which had many of the children queuing up for a piece of the action.

One of the younger visitors to the event was Sophie Henfrey, three, who had been brought along by her nan, Vera Rushton from Ruabon.

Vera said: “I think Techniquest Glyndwr is fantastic. I bought one of the first Toddler Passports produced by the centre last year for Sophie.

“Ever since, either myself or her parents have brought her along regularly ever since. She really looks forward to coming every time.

“Today was a great special event and she had a whale of a time on the trampoline. She also likes to try out the different exhibits whenever she comes so I reckon Sophie is a budding scientist.”

Another popular attraction during the day was a live demonstration of ‘Glitterbomb’, a robot designed by nine-year-old April Baker from Wrexham and created by her dad, James. Glitterbomb featured recently in the TV show Robot Wars.

At a safe distance from the robot, visitors could see the power of the remote controlled machine’s axe device as it obliterated a couple of sugar melons set out on the car park.

Also attending was engineering student Anwen Atkinson, who is on a two-year masters course in aeronautical engineering at Glyndwr University.

Anwen, who has a bursary for her studies from the Royal Academy of Engineering, volunteered her time to engage with visitors to help give a glimpse of what engineering can involve.

Dr Xiobing Huang, a lecturer in aeronautical engineering from Glyndwr University, had also volunteered and was also chatting with visitors as they tried out the various interactive exhibits.

Organiser Hannah Marubbi from Techniquest Glyndwr said: “We have had really positive feedback from our visitors about the day and it seems like everyone enjoyed what we put on, including the additional engineering science shows.”

She added: “This was the second of a series of four community fun days taking place at Techniquest Glyndwr over the next year, with the next one occurring on March 4, under the Royal Academy of Engineering Ingenious Project.

“Our project will also involve taking engineering activities out to other community events across North Wales in order to promote the work of engineers and generate interest in the wide range of engineering careers available.”