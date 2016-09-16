Tributes to Cilcain TV producer who fought for S4C

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Cilcain man who produced some of the UK's best known television dramas.

Peter Edwards, who died this week at the age of 68, was responsible for many S4C drama series and contributed greatly during the early years of the Welsh channel.

Some of the series he worked on for S4C include Mwy na Phapur Newydd, Bowen a'i Bartner and Yr Heliwr, which was a co-production with ITV with the English version, A Mind to Kill, produced back-to-back.

But his best known role was as producer of EastEnders which he helped to launch in 1985.

He was also director of the epic drama Pum Cynnig i Gymro which was broadcast on S4C and sold to an international market.

Born in Flint and raised in Cilcain, he was the son of actor Meredith Edwards, who starred in The Lavender Hill Mob alongside acting great Sir Alec Guinness.

During his career he also took on the role of head of drama at ITV and TAC chairman, the body that represents the independent production sector in Wales.

Following his death, S4C chairman Huw Jones said: “I was deeply saddened to hear the news about Peter Edwards’ death.

“He was a thinker and a philosopher, as well as an incredibly talented film director and producer.

"He had a strong commitment to film and to the efforts to develop and promote Welsh and Welsh language films.

“He believed that films held a deeper worth than purely entertainment, and that it played an important role in building and defining a nation and society.

“He played a pivotal role in drama development during the early days of S4C, with back-to-back series such as Yr Heliwr/A Mind to Kill, with Phillip Madoc, breaking new ground and gaining an international audience.

“He was chairman of TAC, a board member of the agency Ffilm Cymru Wales and was unwavering in his determination as a producer, campaigner and committee member as he fought and argued his case to share the vision he so strongly believed in.

“He will be greatly missed.”

Pauline Burt, chief executiveof Ffilm Cymru Wales, said: “He is a man who cared deeply and dedicated his life to getting unheard voices heard, both in front of and behind the camera.

“He was a personal support to the team here and to many, many writers, directors, producers, actors, crew, friends and family, and he will be deeply missed.

“The world shines less brightly without Peter’s vigour, integrity and quick wit. We’ll remember him and continue his work.”