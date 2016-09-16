A MOTORCYCLIST who crashed into a stationary car has died.

Emergency services were called to Newbridge Road in Newbridge at about 3pm yesterday after the smash.

The man was airlifted to hospital in Stoke by the Air Ambulance but has since died.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.

The road was immediately closed and re-opened shortly after 7pm.

Sergeant Jane Thomas of the Roads Policing Unit said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or to anybody who may have seen the motorcycle being ridden prior to the collision to contact us.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat, quoting reference number U140596.