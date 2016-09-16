Residents’ joy as ribbon is cut on new garden at Mold extra care scheme

DELIGHT has been expressed after a garden specially designed by college students was opened at an extra care home.

Residents at Llys Jasmine in Mold were over the moon when a team of horticultural students designed a garden for their courtyard, which was opened yesterday.

The winning team of students from Coleg Cambria Northop who designed the scheme were Joanne Matheson from Northop, Lesley Haag from Pentre Halkyn and Carol Jones from Llangollen.

Joanne said: “This has been a stressful but enjoyable part of the course. I both learned and enjoyed the design aspect of the project.

“It is fantastic to see the finished garden in use.”

Wales and West Housing, who run the home, contacted Coleg Cambria Northop to ask their students to come up with some new design proposals for the courtyard.

Horticulture students carried out the project as part of their course, which involved visiting the site, doing survey work and collecting soil samples before carrying out a client briefing session with the housing association.

Paul Raven, deputy director of land-based and independent living skills at Coleg Cambria, said: “This project has both stretched and challenged the students.

“This was not an academic exercise but a ‘real world’ project against the discipline of real timescales and budgets.

“It was also very good for the students to be involved socially with a community project of this nature.”

The work was carried out by Cambria Maintenance Services, a company owned by Wales and West Housing.

Pupils from Ysgol Bryn Coch in Mold sang for the residents at the opening.

The school has had strong links with the home since it opened, with pupils working on a number of different projects with the residents, who had asked for Bryn Coch pupils to be present.

Resident Chris Davies said: “We are over the moon with our new garden and want to thank the college as well as Wales and West Housing. The raised beds in particular, make it easier for us to manage and enjoy.”

Anne Hinchey, chief executive of Wales and West Housing, said: “We are strongly committed to working closely with the local community and to providing opportunities for local people.

“Although faced with a difficult decision as the standard of entries was high, we are delighted with the winning design.

“It was wonderful to celebrate the garden with our residents and the college.”