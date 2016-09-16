A MAN told how when he was a child he was taken by a convicted paedophile to a house in Mold where he said he was forced to perform oral sex on a police officer.

During extensive interviews the man did not actually name defendant Gordon Anglesea, a former police superindenent.

But the jury has been told how he later, at the end of last year, said that he had first seen the defendant at Wrexham police station and saw the birthmark on his face.

He next saw him at a sandstone house in Mold some weeks later but did not recognise him at first.

The man said he had been told the man’s name was Gordon, but said he found him intimidating and frightening.

The jury at Mold Crown Court heard further video recorded interviews with the man in which he went into great detail about the abuse he suffered while at Bryn Alyn Children’s home, where he said he was passed around as a toy.

He was bullied by residents, attacked by staff and sexually abused by the home owner John Allen, currently serving life for sex offences against children.

The prosecution says that he was taken to various addresses by Allen where he performed sexual acts with men and he claimed he was made to perform oral sex on a man he later identified as Anglesea.

In an interview in September 2013, while detailing the abuse at the hands of John Allen and others, he said: “One fella there, I can’t remember his name, he was a nasty, horrible piece of work.

“He had like a birth mark on his face and he had glasses. He’s something to do with the police.”

“He grabbed me by the hair. I didn’t like him and he wanted me to perform oral sex on him and I didn’t want to.

He said: “He grabbed hold of me, you know. He choked me with his penis basically.

“He was really rough. It was horrible.”

The complainant said that he had been threatened.

“He was saying I would never see my parents again. He would send me away,” said the complainant.

“He had the power to send me away, far, far away and I’d never see my family again. I was scum cos I have been nicking around the shops and that.”

Asked how he knew the man was something to do with the police, he said: “I heard it mentioned. I don’t know who by.

“It might be one of them fellas.

“He was there a couple of times, this fella.

“He never really got involved; he always stood back, you know.

“He never got involved abusing me. He was part of it; he would stand back and [be] masturbating, you know, stay in the shadows type of thing, cleaning up and stuff like that. He’s something to do with authority.”

But on one occasion he did choke him and put his penis in his mouth, he said. It was in a big house in Mold, a dark sandstone building, with a long driveway, and no gate.

There had been others too, he said, but he had pushed it all into the back of his mind. “I’ve done my hardest to forget,” he said.

Eleanor Laws QC has told the jury that in July last year the complainant had told police that the reason he had been unable to make disclosures about the defendant was that he was still frightened of him, his power, and his connections with authority.

He said he had no faith in the police and had issues with authority.

He will be cross-examined on Monday on behalf of Anglesea.

The man said he had to go along with the sexual abuse by Allen to stop the violence and that as a man that tortured him. He had his youth ripped away from him, he said.

Anglesea, 78, of Gwynant, Old Colwyn, denies a charge of indecent assault upon the man when he was a child – and two charges of indecent assault and buggery on another complainant, between 1982 and 1987, when he was a police inspector who ran an attendance centre at Wrexham.

