Alcoholic is jailed for having opened bottles of booze in Hawarden

AN alcoholic has been locked up for having opened bottles of drink.

Karl Dawe, 32, was the subject of a criminal behaviour order which, among other things, prevented him having an open vessel of alcohol in public.

He was found to have a bottle of Grouse whisky and a bottle of Tequila, both of which had been opened, together with two sealed bottles of vodka in Hawarden.

It turned out to be the second breach of the criminal behaviour order and he was jailed for six weeks at Flintshire Magistrates Court.

His solicitor, Euros Jones, told the Mold court that the facts were accepted but it was very difficult for his client as a homeless alcoholic not to have alcohol in public.

Prosecutor Jim Neary said police had last year cracked down on people congregating in groups in Rhyl and drinking alcohol in public.

Dawe had been made the subject of the criminal behaviour order at Llandudno last November.

In the early hours of September 10, police were called to Gladstone Way in Hawarden to help Welsh Ambulance Service staff who were dealing with a drunk who claimed that he had been assaulted.

He was sitting on the floor and said he had been assaulted to the legs.

But staff could not find anything wrong with him and took the view that he was quite simply under the influence.

When he gave his details, it was discovered he was subject to the criminal behaviour order.

He had four bottles of alcohol with him, two of which were opened and half full.

Mr Jones said his client had an alcohol problem and also had difficulties over where to live at night. “Someone who has an alcohol problem and who is homeless is going to find it very difficult not to have an open container of alcohol in a public place,” he said.

His client had not contacted the ambulance service, that had been done by a member of the public.

Mr Jones said the probation service was suggesting a community order or a suspended prison sentence.

Mr Jones said Dawe had been in custody since Saturday when he first entered his guilty plea at Wrexham court.

He was trying to help himself and was bringing his alcohol issues under control.

Magistrates said it was his second breach of the order and they considered the custody threshold was passed.

A nine-week prison sentence could be reduced to six weeks in view of his guilty plea, they said.