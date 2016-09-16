Man jailed after rolling over bonnet of BMW in front of Llay car showroom

A MAN was jailed after he rolled on the bonnet of a BMW parked in front of a car showroom.

Ian Taylor, 27, of no fixed address, appeared at Wrexham Magistrates Court from custody after he was detained for breaching a post-sentence supervision order.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, said Taylor was spotted on CCTV following the incident at the Checkpoint Car Dealership on Shones Lane, Llay.

Staff had locked up the dealership at about 5pm on Saturday, May 14, but when they opened up the next morning at 11am a black BMW was found to have severe damage to its bonnet.

CCTV footage showed Taylor rolling over the bonnet and causing almost £800 of damage before entering a Co-op shop across the road.

Police were called and Taylor, who has 25 previous convictions, was recognised by officers.

Elzbeth Kenny, defending, said Taylor was suffering from “extreme mental health issues”, was hearing voices and experiencing symptoms of ADHD.

Ms Kenny went on to explain how Taylor had spent a number of months in prison where he became addicted to “spice” – a synthetic form of marijuana.

She said: “This drug is freely available in prison and that is where he got addicted.

“It is devastating and appears to me to be worse than heroin.

“He is now free of taking it, but when he tries to talk he cannot get his words out quickly enough and can look aggressive.”

A report from a mental health liaison officer added Taylor was “extremely agitated” about the prospect of returning to prison and feared he would not cope in a confined environment.

Chairman of the bench, Paul Rutt, said: “It’s not an easy one, is it?”

He handed Taylor a custodial sentence of eight weeks, adding the defendant was at a high risk of harming himself and others.