Health board hot topic during visit to Wrexham by First Minister Carwyn Jones

Published date: 16 September 2016
THE troubled health board serving North Wales was a hot-button issue last night during a visit to the region by the First Minister.

At a specially convened question-and-answer session with Carwyn Jones, the future of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) was brought up by a number of concerned residents.

They grilled the minister on his views over the future of the board and its management structure.

BCUHB was placed into special measures by Welsh Government in 2015 and last October it was announced that it would remain that way for the next two years. At the ‘Carwyn Connect’ session held at the Catrin Finch Centre at Glyndwr University in Wrexham, management of the board was a particularly hot topic, with audience member Mike Evans asking Mr Jones what confidence the public could have in the senior board management at BCUHB in the future.

Mr Jones conceded that when the board was placed into special measures, it was “not in a good place”.

He added significant progress had been made to turn the organisation around, but admitted there was still a long way to go.

Mr Jones was quick to assure the audience that the Welsh Government would not take the board out of special measures until it was confident that it would be sustainable and continue the good progress made.

He said: “We will not let them out of special measures until we are confident that they can deliver the right service and that it (the board) listens.

“I am happy with the progress, but they are not there yet and we will not be happy to take them out of special measures until we are happy that they can carry on into the future.

“There has to come a point when Betsi will come out of special measures. 

“We have been asking people what they think the service should look like in the future.”

Mr Evans said he agreed with Mr Jones and that he, too, was much more confident, but remained concerned that several senior managers who “drove the board into special measures” remained at the organisation. Mr Evans said: “When will the people who drove it into special measures be accountable? We cannot regain trust until that happens.”

