Shotton man threatened to hang cat during domestic fracas

A MAN threatened to hang a cat during an argument.

When the owner went to get her pet, Neil David MacDonald, 50, assaulted her.

A court heard how he grabbed the hair of his partner’s daughter and pulled it.

Her friend intervened and punched MacDonald to protect her and the defendant ended up with a fractured eye socket.

MacDonald admitted assaulting Lucy John, 26, at her home in Butler Street, Shotton.

Appearing at Flintshire Magistrates Court MacDonald, now of Devilliers Avenue in Crosby, Merseyside, was placed on a 12-month community order with rehabilitation and ordered to pay £100 compensation with £85 costs and a £85 surcharge.

Prosecutor Jim Neary said MacDonald and his partner, her daughter [Miss John] and her friend, had been out for a few drinks and when they returned home at midnight everything was fine.

Then he argued with his partner and at one stage was packing his belongings.

He came downstairs, put the cat on his lap and the victim alleged he was making “snide remarks” about her mother – and then threatened to hang the cat.

“She walked over to the defendant, went to get the cat and as she leaned down he grabbed her by the hair,” Mr Neary told the Mold court. “The defendant pulled her hair quickly from her skull,” he said.

Mr Neary said she had to pull away to get away from him and felt immediate pain.

MacDonald was said to have made a clenched fist, she thought he was going to punch her and her friend stood between them and punched MacDonald because he could not get him to let her go.

Police arrived, found Ms John in an upset state and MacDonald was taken to hospital where he was found to have a fractured cheekbone, although no charge arose from that.

The prosecutor said MacDonald gave an inconsistent and confused account and claimed he was two on a one-to-10 scale of drunkenness.

Gary Harvey, defending, said his client was being treated for alcoholism and liver damage at Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool. He was due to undergo a home ‘detox’ programme.

He ordinarily did not drink, had four pints that night, accepted what had happened and was very remorseful.

His client had already been punished by a severe punch to the cheek which was fractured as a result.

Mr Harvey said his client was still in a relationship with the victim’s mother.

The court heard they were living together at Crosby.