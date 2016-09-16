Family of toddler killed by falling fireplace thank community in Saltney for support

THE family of the toddler who was killed by a falling fireplace earlier this week have thanked the community for their “love and support”.

Two-year-old Malaki Hughes was killed on Monday after a tragic accident at a house on Salisbury Avenue, Saltney.

Since then the community has rallied around offering support and raising money for the family and to pay for Malaki’s funeral.

Two fundraising pages which have been set up to support the family have raised more than £3,800 and there are a number of events planned over the coming weeks to help.

Saltney town councillor Shelly Streeter said that the response by the community had been “phenomenal”.

She said: “The family have been overwhelmed by the love and support they have received from everyone in Saltney.”

On Saturday Saltney Town Football Club will be wearing black armbands for their match, will be having a minute’s silence and holding a collection for Malaki. Blacon Boxing Club members held a collection at their training session last night.

A pre-planned fundraising event for the To Lend a Helping Hand charity which is due to take place in Saltney Tavern at 6pm on Saturday, November 12, will now also be in aid of Malaki’s family. Staff of Whizzkidz on Bridge Street, Saltney, are also arranging a fundraising event on Tuesday, September 20. From 4.30pm to 6.30pm they are holding a ‘meet-and-greet with your favourite characters’. There is also a Zumba Glow party being held on Tuesday, September 20, from 6.15pm to 7pm at Saltney Community Centre. Participants must be over 16 to attend.

Anyone who would like donate to help the family is urged to visit www.gofundme.com/2bckua98 or www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shelly-streeter-1