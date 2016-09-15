Drug gang that ferried heroin and crack into North East Wales are jailed for more than 20 years

DRUGS gang members who ferried heroin and crack cocaine from Liverpool into North East Wales have been jailed for a total of more than 20 years.

Among those jailed at Mold Crown Court on Thursday were a young man and his parents from Mold.

Judge Geraint Walters said it was an organised criminal gang which brought dangerous class A drugs into Mold and other rural areas for onward distribution on the streets, in so doing causing untold misery.

Drugs, he told the defendants, lay at the heart of so many other criminal activities committed by desperate and rather pitiful addicts “that people like you create and nurture”.

They took the risks with their eyes wide open, knowing that the stakes were high if caught, he said.

“The evidence gathered shows houses were used to store and then distribute drugs, vehicles were hired in order to distance them from police attention, they had an array of weapons and balaclavas available, and phones not easily traceable had been used.

“This was an organised criminal enterprise.”

The judge said it was not known how much dangerous drugs were brought into the rural area but it was significant and its impact would be huge.

The head of the gang, Kevin McMullen, 30, who engaged couriers to ferry the drugs, was on licence at the time and rammed a police car in a Mercedes at one stage when cornered. He was jailed for five years and eight months.

McMullen, of Muirhead Avenue, Liverpool, was also banned from driving for five years after he admitted two charges of dangerous driving following police pursuits.

Courier David McDonagh, 54, of Sedgemoor Road, Norris Green, Liverpool, said to have played an active part, received four years.

The judge said he had not been deterred by a two-year sentence in 2010 for conspiring to supply cocaine.

Danny Burrows, 26, formerly of Maes y March in Mold, employed to sell drugs in the town, received two years consecutive to a prison sentence he is already serving for burglary and attempted robbery.

The judge told him he had not had the best start in life with both his parents “involved in this dreadful business”.

Judge Walters said: “You know no different. You have been brought up this way.”

His mother Carol Burrows, 48, who allowed her flat in Maes Abad, Mold, to be used by the drugs gang, was jailed for two years.

They all admitted two conspiracies to supply heroin and crack cocaine between February and August last year. Danny Burrows’ father, Julian Williams, 45, of Ivy Crescent in Mold, admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs and received 18 months.

His was said to be a lesser role and his only proven involvement was to throw drugs out of the window of his wife’s flat when police raided it.

Danielle Brooke Davies, 27, at the time of Rhyl Road, Rhuddlan – McMullen’s partner, who hired some of the cars and who stored weapons and balaclavas for him – received two years after she admitted being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The judge said he accepted that to some extent she was the victim of a man determined to commit serious crime.

Later, on a link to Durham Prison, the youngest member of the gang, James Johnson, 21, originally from Liverpool who was described as a runner, received three years for conspiracy.

It must be served consecutively to a three-year, nine-month sentence he received in Glasgow in June for ferrying three kilos of heroin into Scotland.

The judge said he was astonished that Johnson had done it while on bail for the North Wales offences and warned that if there was a next time he would receive a seven-year sentence. Police who smashed the gang under Operation Baste were commended by the judge for their diligence and he said he would order that cash seized would go the police to fight such criminal gangs.

After the sentencing hearing Sgt Ian Evans, of North Wales Police, said “Operation Baste was a covert operation run by the crime team in Flintshire to target drug dealing in Mold.

“The investigation, conducted over eight months, uncovered an organised crime group run by Kevin McMullen that was bringing drugs into Mold from Liverpool.

“After numerous strike days, involving the targeting of vehicles, subjects and addresses, seven people were arrested and charged with drug related offences.

“North Wales Police will target those who harm to our communities and bring them to justice.”