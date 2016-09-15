Tributes to popular Gwersyllt community stalwart who dies, aged 68

FOND tributes have been paid to a man who worked tirelessly for his community.

Friends and family will bid a final farewell to Keith Bryan, who served Gwersyllt Community Council as clerk for 32 years, at a service in St Mary’s Cathedral in Wrexham at midday on Tuesday.

Mr Bryan, of Erddig in Wrexham, died on September 8 aged 68 after a year long battle against cancer, which included treatment at Wrexham Maelor Hospital and Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

His wife Carole said he faced the situation with bravery and fortitude and never complained.

She added: “He was a very caring person, prepared to go out of his way to help other people.”

Mrs Bryan added that her husband would be greatly missed by the family, which includes children Claudine Morton, 37, Adrian, 35, Gabrielle, 33, and Francine, 25, as well as grandchildren Evie, five and one-year-old Finley.

Mr Bryan was also an election observer during his working life, overseeing elections in countries such as Lithuania, Kosovo and South Africa.

He was in South Africa on the historic day Nelson Mandela came to power in 1994, working an international observer to ensure that the election was run fairly and freely.

Speaking after Mr Mandela’s death in 2013, Mr Bryan said: “The atmosphere on that day was electric.

“There was anticipation that the African National Congress – Mandela’s party – would win, but when they did there was great jubilation on the streets.

“There was a lot of expectation things would change – as they already had – when he came to power.

“He is one of only a few politicians who has managed to fulfil that level of expectation.

“I never met him but obviously he was a world class leader, and it was a privilege to play a small role in the changes that took place in South Africa.”

He served as deputy chief executive of Denbighshire Council and was also a councillor for the Football Association of Wales.

Mr Bryan was involved with Lex XI FC for 50 years, appearing as a player and also serving as chairman and secretary.

Cllr Bernie McCann, chair of Gwersyllt Community Council, said Mr Bryan was a “hugely respected and first class local government officer”.

He added: “He will be remembered in Gwersyllt for his sterling work as clerk to Gwersyllt Community Council for over 30 years.

“Members of the council greatly appreciate all the work he put in for the benefit of the community.”

Cllr June White said she would not have been able to perform her role as chairman of Gwersyllt Community Council from 2007-09 without Mr Bryan’s constant guidance and his unwavering support.

“I couldn’t speak highly enough of him. He was professional in his work but he was also a friend. He cared,” she said.