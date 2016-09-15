Best bets for Woking v Wrexham AFC and Chester FC v Braintree Town

FANCY a flutter on the weekend's football? Here are the best bets for the matches involving Chester and Wrexham.

CHESTER V BRAINTREE TOWN

While Chester were securing a two-goal victory over bottom club Guiseley on Tuesday night, Saturday’s opponents Braintree registering their first away win of the campaign, although given their poor start to the season, they arrive at the Deva Stadium priced as Betfred’s 2/1 underdogs.

After three clean sheets in their last five outings, however, Chester kick off as Matchbook’s 13/10 favourites to secure maximum points.

Indeed, considering Chester’s recent defensive prowess and the fact that only six Conference sides have conceded fewer away goals than Braintree, it would surprise few punters if Saturday’s duel was a low-scoring affair. Coral’s 9/1 for it to finish goalless has found support, as has the 6/1 posted by Unibet against it ending one apiece.

According to the match stats team at bettingexpert.com Braintree have won four of the pair’s half dozen duels. None of the six have ended all-square, but as the teams are separated by just two points, there’s a sense that that could end this weekend and Ladbrokes’ 12/5 for it to finish level is worthy of note.

In other markets, punters can get 11/4 (Paddy Power) against Chester leading 1-0 at 45 minutes, while William Hill post 9/2 against them maintaining their dominance in the second period and being in front at the end of both halves. In the correct score markets, Marathonbet chalk 6/1 against a 1-0 home win, although 888sport’s 4/6 for the match to yield fewer than 2.5 goals has the look of a nap.

WOKING V WREXHAM

Inclement weather ensured that Wrexham were unable to play on Tuesday night, so they should be fresh for their trip to lowly Woking on Saturday. Indeed, bookies expect the Dragons to take three points from a fixture they kick off as Betway’s strong 5/6 favourites.

While Wrexham open as favourites, the home side’s 23/10 starting price (188bet) is explained by their abysmal start to the season when they lost half a dozen of their opening eight matches.

Furthermore, the pair’s recent head-to-heads have clearly favoured the away side; according to the match stats team atbettingexpert.com, three of the pair’s last four duels have ended in away victories, a stat that augurs well for Wrexham who are 5/2 at Skybet to record a one-goal margin of victory. In other markets, there has been strong support for to Titanbet’s 11/10 for the game to produce more than 2.5 goals.

Backers anticipating a closer encounter than some pundits predict can get 10/3 (Paddy Power) against it finishing as a score draw, or 11/2 (888sport) against both halves ending on level terms.

William Hill chalk an attractive even money in favour of both teams scoring, but for those expecting this contest to go according to form, Winner.com have 8/1 marked against a 1-0 away success.

