Wrexham MP tackles Virgin Media and BT over town's broadband service

BROADBAND issues in Wrexham have been raised in face-to-face meetings with two different companies in one day by the town’s MP.

Ian Lucas met with both Virgin Media and BT in Parliament on Wednesday to discuss issues that residents and businesses had raised with him about broadband services in the town.

Mr Lucas’s meeting with Virgin Media was to catch up on the latest developments on the company’s plans to bring its fibre broadband to Wrexham.

The plans – which came about after Mr Lucas challenged Virgin Media’s chief executive to bring the scheme to the town during a Parliamentary committee – will see 24,000 Wrexham properties linked up to superfast broadband.

Mr Lucas said: “I know there has been a great deal of interest in the proposals in Wrexham and so I wanted to catch up with Virgin Media to see where we are.

“They told me they are hoping to start the physical work to link Wrexham up before Christmas and that they hope to have things complete around nine months or so later.”

He added: “They will be working towards Wrexham from the Chester direction and have promised to keep me updated.

“They were very grateful for the help they have received from Wrexham Council officers.

“I know the officers I contacted to get the project set up did all they could to help.”

As well as meeting with Virgin Media, Mr Lucas also spoke with BT chairman Sir Michael Rake and raised a number of concerns people had put to him about broadband connections. The MP said: “A local business recently came to me with concerns about the speed of their internet connection.

“But despite being located very close to a BT exchange and despite my raising the subject directly with BT complaints handlers, they were told that they could not be connected to the services they needed for technical reasons.”

Mr Lucas added: “That is simply not good enough and, sadly, it is not an isolated case.

“I told Sir Michael this and he accepted that there were issues which BT does need to look at with its broadband service provision.”