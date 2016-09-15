Watch spectacular skyline footage promoting Llangollen's International Balloon Festival

SPECTACULAR hot air balloons have been appearing on Llangollen’s skyline ahead of this weekend’s balloon festival.

On Wednesday several balloons took to the skies at the Royal International Pavilion and these stunning images were taken by Leader photographer Craig Colville.

The Wales International Balloon Festival on Saturday and Sunday has been organised to raise funds for Nightingale House Hospice in Wrexham.

Hospice chief executive Steve Parry said: “The International Balloon Festival was one of the premier events across North Wales for more than 13 years and now is the time for it to make a triumphant return to Llangollen.

Video and images by Craig Colville / NWN Media

“As soon as you say hot air balloons to people, they get very excited and we can’t wait to bring that feeling back to the local community.”

In addition to the static balloon inflations at regular intervals over both days, there will be spectacular balloon ascents on both mornings and evenings.

Visitors can also enjoy exciting arena demonstrations including Cheshire Falconry and the Xtreme Stunt motorcycle team.

The Saturday evening Glow Show will see the Red Devils parachute display team followed by balloons lighting up their burners to music all capped off by a firework display.

Sunday offers death-defying displays from the Galloping Acrobats and a mass balloon race, starting between 5pm and 6pm, where pilots will compete for the specially-designed British Ironworks Centre Balloon Race trophy.

Gates open at 7am on Saturday and Sunday with an entry fee of £10 per adult and £5 per child.

For ticket details call 01978 314292 or visit www.walesinternationalballoonfestival.co.uk