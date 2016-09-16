Rob Evans confident he will be fully fit for Wrexham AFC's derby clash against Chester FC

ROB EVANS always planned to be available for the Chester derby but the fit-again midfielder hopes to make the Wrexham squad at Woking tomorrow.

The 21-year-old, who hails from Penycae, has been troubled with an ankle problem that flared up in pre-season and has forced him to miss the opening nine games of the National League campaign.

Now back in training, Evans hopes to convince boss Gary Mills that he deserves a place in the match-day 16 at lowly Woking.

“It has been frustrating,” said Evans. “I had the MRI scan and was told to wear a moon boot for three-four weeks so I couldn’t do any running,” said Evans.

“I saw the specialist and I was ahead of schedule so the boot was taken of after three weeks. It felt good, a bit of swelling but no pain, and I have been running for a week to get my fitness up.

“This week I trained with the youth team to get my sharpness and was back with the first team yesterday.”

Evans, who has scooped the young player of the year award in each of the last two seasons, added: “I want to be available at Woking so hopefully training goes well.

“I have missed nine games, I have never been out that long with an injury.

“Hopefully I am in the squad and on the bench which will be a positive, I just want to get back in as soon as possible.

“It is up to me to show the gaffer that I am ready. I was running for a week and then back training and I feel good, it is whether I perform in training so it is down to me.”

Regardless of whether he is part of Mills’ plans at the Kingfield Stadium as Wrexham aim to extend their unbeaten run to four games against Woking, Evans insists he will be raring to go for next Saturday’s cross border derby with arch rivals Chester.

“I will be available for Chester,” said Evans. “Hopefully I make the bench at Woking and if I get a few minutes, I know I will be ready for Chester.

“And another good week training next week under my belt and I will really feel fit for Chester.

“This is the best my ankle has felt for a long time, hopefully I am part of the squad tomorrow.”

Evans, a product of his home-town club’s youth policy, has happy memories of facing Chester.

In last season’s corresponding fixture at The Racecourse, Evans scored one of the goals in Wrexham’s comfortable 3-0 victory and he was determined to be available for the first meeting between the sides this term.

“I said to myself ‘I have got to be fit for Chester’,” added Evans. “That was the aim with the physio, to be back training for September 19 to get fit for Chester.

“I have been back earlier than we said, the ankle feels good and I am back in training. I don’t see why not for tomorrow, it is up to the gaffer now.”