 ad

Boy taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Wrexham

Published date: 15 September 2016 |
Published by: Jonathan Grieve 
Read more articles by Jonathan Grieve  Email reporter

 

A BOY was taken to hospital after an early morning crash.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Heritage Way and Bersham Road in New Broughton shortly after 8.30am after two vehicles crashed.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at approximately 8.40am on Thursday morning to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic accident at the junction of Heritage Way and Bersham Road in the New Broughton area of Wrexham. 

"We sent an emergency ambulance to the scene, and a child (male) was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening."

  • See full story in the Leader

Past pictures from Bodhyfryd

  • BG-311011-1279
  • l108dc6b
  • l10ac7f7
Local Bygones

View thousands more photos like this on www.localbygones.co.uk

Browse our archive
 

Featured Businesses

View all adverts