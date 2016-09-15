Boy taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Wrexham

A BOY was taken to hospital after an early morning crash.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Heritage Way and Bersham Road in New Broughton shortly after 8.30am after two vehicles crashed.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at approximately 8.40am on Thursday morning to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic accident at the junction of Heritage Way and Bersham Road in the New Broughton area of Wrexham.

"We sent an emergency ambulance to the scene, and a child (male) was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening."